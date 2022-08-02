Schreiber Foods named Guinness World Record holder for largest mac and cheese

Chants of “mac and cheese” were heard outside the Schreiber Food’s factory in Logan on Friday afternoon, as the company and location became the home to a new Guinness World Record.

Weighing in at 2,151 kilograms, the factory’s mac and cheese dish of 4,742 pounds crushed the record of just under 2,500 pounds set by the Cabot Creamery Cooperative and Chef John Folse & Company in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2010.

Friday’s attempt was part of the plant’s 50th anniversary celebration, though there were some bumps along the way. It was delayed by Guinness World Record Judge Brittany Dunn’s flight, and Schreiber had to start the attempt over when the plant initially planned to use pre-salted milk.

All ingredients had to go in alone for the record to count.

