Nelson Partners releases students from 800 Block lease, unclear how contingency addendum will be handled

After failing to complete their new apartment complex on time, Nelson Partners Student Housing has released students from their leases who were scheduled to move in at the end of August. Though the leases contain a contingency addendum requiring concessions from the company, it is unclear how those concessions will be handled.

“On July 26th, we were informed by Logan building officials that they would not be granting us a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) for 800 Block,” Nelson Partners said in a statement sent to The Herald Journal by strategist Jim Finn. “We immediately contacted residents and parents via email to inform them that the original move-in date of August 27 has been postponed due to numerous supply chain and labor shortages that have affected the construction industry across the country.”

According to the “Frequently Asked Questions” page of 800 Block’s website, the company’s new goal is to have an occupancy permit by January. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.