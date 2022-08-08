Putting community first: Cache Valley Mini-Golf returns with unique pitch to customers

When Stone Hunt and Preston Parker were kids, they both loved to spend time at the miniature golf course that sat behind Angie’s restaurant for years. According to the duo, the golf course was open for an extended period of time in its early years, but struggled to find a consistent owner through the 1990s and the 2000s.

After walking by the abandoned lot numerous times, Hunt decided to go all-in on reviving the course in 2020.

“I’ve never actually golfed in my life, but I love some good mini golf,” Hunt said. “Then I brought my family there and said, ‘Hey guys, I’m going to turn this into a miniature golf course.’”

