Utah News

DWR announces new plans for Cinnamon Creek WMA, holds ribbon cutting

Utah Public Radio | By Herald Journal Staff
Published August 10, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
62f1a4ebc9437.image.jpg
Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
The DWR held a ribbon cutting for Cinnamon Creek WMA — the state’s newest wildlife management area. From left to right: DWR Assistant Director Mike Canning, Gary Jenkins of the Mule Deer Foundation, Troy Justenson of Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, Mike Laughter and Ron Camp of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and Todd Adams of the Utah Division of Natural Resources.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources held a ribbon cutting on Friday commemorating the acquisition of the Cinnamon Creek WMA — the newest wildlife management area in Utah.

According to a statement from the DWR on Monday, the 8,107-acre range is located 15 miles south of the Hardware WMA on the border of Cache and Weber counties. The acreage is accessible from Ant Flat Road, the release states, and the WMA’s namesake — along with other creeks — flows through the area.

Cinnamon Creek is the 193rd WMA in the state, according to the release.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News UPRDWRCinnamon CreekUtah Division of Wildlife Resources
