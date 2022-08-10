DWR announces new plans for Cinnamon Creek WMA, holds ribbon cutting

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources held a ribbon cutting on Friday commemorating the acquisition of the Cinnamon Creek WMA — the newest wildlife management area in Utah.

According to a statement from the DWR on Monday, the 8,107-acre range is located 15 miles south of the Hardware WMA on the border of Cache and Weber counties. The acreage is accessible from Ant Flat Road, the release states, and the WMA’s namesake — along with other creeks — flows through the area.

Cinnamon Creek is the 193rd WMA in the state, according to the release.

