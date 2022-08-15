Utah Transit Authority opens Vineyard Frontrunner station, announces future development plans

For the first time in ten years, a new stop is being added to the Utah Transit Authority’s Frontrunner line.

The station will be located in downtown Vineyard close to the Vineyard Connector Overpass and building costs are expected to be over $20 million. The UTA contributed $16.9 million to station costs and over $5.5 million were allocated from the Utah legislature.

Gov. Spencer Cox describes the project as “bigger and bolder,” saying that officials can’t keep adding lanes to I-15. UTA Trustee Jeff Acerson says that this new station will increase mobility, connection, and economic opportunity for local residents and visitors to Vineyard City’s growing community.

But this new stop is just the beginning. Officials say that 800 acres of a new development named “Vineyard Station” is in the works and construction will begin in the fall.