Salt Lake City experiences 22 days of 100+ degree temperatures

On Tuesday, Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees yet again setting a new all-time record for the most 100+ degree days in a year.

With Tuesday’s high temperature hitting triple digits, Salt Lake City experienced its 22nd day with 100+ degree weather, breaking the previous records of 21 days set in 1960, 1994, and 2021.

According to the National Weather Service, a normal year for Salt Lake City averages at about eight triple digit days, a very small number in comparison to 2022’s record-breaking amount.

But the heat hasn’t been beat quite yet as temperatures are still expected to hover in the high 90s over the next several days leaving an opportunity for the new record to increase even more.