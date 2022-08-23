Local hip-hop artists contribute to downtown Logan scene

Though not known to many, Logan is home to a rich and diverse hip-hop scene, thanks to a group of rappers organized by local performer Eddie Lion, artistically known as “Eddie De Leon.”

Lion, who has lived in Logan since 2007, started Small Time Entertainment — a group of performers who put on hip-hop shows in downtown Logan — in 2017. Since then, Small Time Entertainment has given many artists a place to start their music journey.

“We give people who don’t know how to begin the process of performing an outlet,” Lion said.

Every other month, Lion puts on a show at WhySound — a local music venue in downtown Logan. Any performer who reaches out to Eddie before the show can be put on the set-list.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.