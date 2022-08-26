USPS looking to fill over 300 new positions across northern Utah

Hoping to fill positions before the holiday rush takes over in several weeks, the United States Postal Service is looking to hire over 300 employees across northern Utah.

A job fair will be held this weekend at the Salt Lake branch located at 1760 West 2100 South from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. on Friday Aug. 26, and 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Saturday Aug. 27.

Applicants interested in the fair won’t need to bring a resume to the fair, just their curiosity according to Colin Bollschweiler, an operations support specialist. Starting pay for USPS positions range between $17.32 to $19.62 per hour and positions include benefits such as paid leave, health insurance, and a pension.

Due to staffing shortages, current USPS employees have been working overtime to ensure that all mail gets to their proper destinations on time. With over 300 new positions looking to be filled, USPS is hoping to balance out that workload among its employees.