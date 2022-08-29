Transit transition: CVTD aims for early 2023 launch of limited on-demand service

The Cache Valley Transportation District is waiting for delivery of vans to launch a new on-demand transit service focused on selected areas of greater Logan.

The “micro-transit” system — which might be described as something between a taxi cab service and a bus service — was approved by the CVTD board earlier this year but has been delayed due to lack of availability of the Ford Transit vans that will be used to convey passengers.

CVTD General Manager Todd Beutler said a planned fall debut has now been tentatively pushed back to early next year, plus some time will be needed to “beta test” the new system before full-scale implementation.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.