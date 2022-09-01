© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Crumbl issues statement on cookie lawsuit

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published September 1, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
630e8c2ec99db.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Aggie Blue Mint cookies from Crumbl sit in a box at their south Logan store in this 2021 file photo.

The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough.

According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed against Dirty Dough earlier this year in U.S. District. The legal complaint accused Dirty Dough of having access to Crumbl recipes and using “confusingly similar” advertising techniques, as well as a slew of other alleged legal infractions.

The statement was posted on Crumbl CEO Jason McGowan’s LinkedIn profile.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalCrumbl
Related Content