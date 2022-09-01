Utah Highway Patrol cruiser voted one of ‘America’s Best Looking Cruisers’

The Utah Highway Patrol vehicle is set to be featured on the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 calendar.

As part of a contest put on by the association, photos from around the country were sent in to be voted as “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” with the winning photos set to be featured in a calendar for the following year. Over 16,000 people participated in the voting.

The UHP Dodge Charger was one of the winning cruisers selected and is set to be featured as November 2023’s picture. The cruiser will be pictured in the Salt Flats under the milky way and a stunning amount of stars.

UHP will be joining 12 other agencies on the calendar:

January: Kentucky State Police

February: Tennessee Highway Patrol

March: California Highway Patrol

April: Georgia State Patrol

May: Florida Highway Patrol

June: Idaho State Police

July: Alabama State Troopers

August: Nebraska State Patrol

September: Kansas Highway Patrol

October: Colorado State Patrol

November: Utah Highway Patrol

December: Michigan State Police

January 2024: Ohio State Highway Patrol