Utah Highway Patrol cruiser voted one of ‘America’s Best Looking Cruisers’
The Utah Highway Patrol vehicle is set to be featured on the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 calendar.
As part of a contest put on by the association, photos from around the country were sent in to be voted as “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” with the winning photos set to be featured in a calendar for the following year. Over 16,000 people participated in the voting.
The UHP Dodge Charger was one of the winning cruisers selected and is set to be featured as November 2023’s picture. The cruiser will be pictured in the Salt Flats under the milky way and a stunning amount of stars.
UHP will be joining 12 other agencies on the calendar:
January: Kentucky State Police
February: Tennessee Highway Patrol
March: California Highway Patrol
April: Georgia State Patrol
May: Florida Highway Patrol
June: Idaho State Police
July: Alabama State Troopers
August: Nebraska State Patrol
September: Kansas Highway Patrol
October: Colorado State Patrol
November: Utah Highway Patrol
December: Michigan State Police
January 2024: Ohio State Highway Patrol