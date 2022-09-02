UDOT releases final Environmental Impact Statement on Little Cottonwood Canyon

Following several delays due to a high volume of public comments, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) released its final Environmental Impact Statement (or EIS) regarding transportation alternatives in Little Cottonwood Canyon. After considering 14,000 public comments since spring 2018, UDOT plans to move forward with the Gondola Alternative B plan.

The EIS suggests that improvements made through this plan will have positive impacts on the life of canyon residents and users by reducing congestion through the canyon and improving air quality in the area.

UDOT has proposed a phased plan of increased bus service, implementing tolling or single occupancy vehicle restrictions and the construction of mobility hubs to improve transportation while funding for the Gondola plan is secured from state, federal or private sources.

The public comment period for the final Environmental Impact Statement is open from September 2 to October 17, 2022.