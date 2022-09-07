Utahns recognized for diversity and inclusion work by Living Color Awards

Twenty-two Utahns have been recognized for their efforts to make Utah a more diverse and inclusive place to live, work and play.

This year’s Living Color Awards, sponsored by Living Color Utah and Utah Business magazine, will honor the awardees at the fourth annual Living Color Gala on Friday, September 9 from 5-8:30 p.m.

The recipients range from community workers, cultural ensembles, local and state lawmakers, activists and the only Black CEO of a Utah tech unicorn, a term that refers to a company that has reached a one-billion-dollar valuation.

The full list of award recipients is available at Utahbusiness.com.