Utah News

Woman killed, child injured in semi-truck accident near Tremonton

Utah Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published September 7, 2022 at 7:18 PM MDT
An empty road.
Isaac Garcia
/
Unsplash

A 27-year-old woman was killed and a child was injured after the minivan they were in was hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 15 near Tremonton Tuesday.  

According to The Utah Department of Public Safety, six people were in the minivan when it was "rear-ended by a Freightliner semi.” Officials said the van was traveling "well below" the 80 miles per hour speed limit when it was hit.  

The woman and child were ejected from the vehicle after it spun and rolled. Neither of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.  

