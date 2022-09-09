© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

A ban has been lifted from the BYU fan accused of harassing a Duke student athlete

Utah Public Radio | By Clayre Scott
Published September 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM MDT
A sign reads Brigham Young University.
The ban placed against the Brigham Young University fan accused of taunting a Duke University volleyball player with racial slurs has been lifted. School officials said the investigation conducted into the accusation found no evidence to corroborate the allegations. 

Duke's Director of Athletics, Nina King, released a statement Friday addressing the investigation and BYU's decision to lift the ban.

King said, "The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families and Duke University with the utmost integrity.  We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question."

