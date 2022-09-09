Smoke from wildfires puts Cache Valley air in the red zone

Smoke from wildfires in the region has put Cache Valley air quality in the red.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality on Friday morning listed PM 2.5 pollutants in Cache Valley at 64.4 milograms per cubic meter of air, squarely placing valley air quality in the "unhealthy" category.

With that rating comes an advisory for employers to activate mandatory trip reduction programs, and individuals are advised to consolidate trips and choose cleaner transportation options.

"Smoke from wildfires could cause high concentrations of particulates in populated areas. If smoke becomes thick, persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity," the advisory states.

