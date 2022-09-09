© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah consumers see rising prices and shrinking products

Utah Public Radio | By Clayre Scott
Published September 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM MDT
As consumer prices rise in Utah, products are getting smaller. This is known as shrinkflation: when a product's volume per unit is decreased while offered at the same price. 

In a survey conducted by Emily Moquin from the Morning Consult, 25% of U.S. adults said they hadn't noticed shrinkflation in their groceries. 64% said they were concerned about it. 

Though the word "shrinkflation" is not a new one, it has become so prevalent that it was added to Merriam-Webster's dictionary just this week.

