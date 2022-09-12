27-year-old man shot and killed in Salt Lake City

27-year-old Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was shot and killed at a Salt Lake City apartment complex early Monday morning. At about 12:06 a.m., dispatchers were told that a man had been shot. Police arrived on the scene, discovered Allen outside an apartment, and began providing emergency medical care. Allen was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

Police have arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, who was dating the victim, for murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Allen was visiting Salt Lake City for the state fair and was staying with Bagley. The two argued at a bar and came back to Bagley’s apartment for Allen to retrieve his belongings, where shots were fired. This is Salt Lake City’s 10th homicide this year.