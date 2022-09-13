Cache County sees an increase in election-related records requests

The national right-wing movement determined to show President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory was fraudulent has reached several counties in Utah, including Cache County.

Since May of this year, the Cache County Clerk’s office has received Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA) requests petitioning for access to cast vote records, databases of registered voters before and after elections, drop box location details, and other records pertaining to voting security. The requests ask for documents providing data not only from the general election in 2020, but also information regarding 2021 and 2022 elections.

“What they’re trying to do is block us from being able to destroy ballots as we are required to by law,” Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield said. “We’re only supposed to retain ballots for 22 months and then destroy them. They are putting in these requests and trying to go through the court so that we can’t.”

In the past five months, Bradfield’s office has received at least nine requests asking for voting information from five different individuals. While they came sparingly at first, Bradfield explained, they have become more frequent in recent months.

While less than 10 requests may not sound overwhelming, Bradfield said fulfilling them can be problematic for him and his staff.

Read the rest of the story at hjnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.