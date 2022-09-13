Chick-fil-A releases new ‘Autumn Spice’ milkshake after it was first tested in Salt Lake City

This fall, Chick-fil-A is releasing a new flavor of milkshake in participating restaurants around the nation after it was exclusively tested in Salt Lake City.

Chick-fil-A’s “Autumn Spice” milkshake was a flavor that took Salt Lake City residents by storm in 2021 and now a year later, the flavor will be sold in restaurant chains around the entire country.

Combining Chick-fil-A’s popular “Icedream” dessert with brown sugar cookies and cinnamon, then topped with whipped cream and a cherry, the Autumn Spice milkshake will be the first new milkshake flavor sold on a nationwide scale for the company in over four years.

The Autumn Spice milkshake as well as returning menu item, the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, will be made available nationwide from September 12 to November 12.