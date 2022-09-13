© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah woman ordered to pay COVID unemployment benefits back to the state

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published September 13, 2022 at 7:32 AM MDT
A Utah woman has been ordered by the Utah Court of Appeals to pay back some of the unemployment benefits she obtained while waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Originally laid off at the start of the pandemic, the woman collected unemployment and was later offered a chance to go back to work. She declined the offer until she was fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Looking at the woman’s status, the Court of Appeals says that she can’t claim all those unemployment benefits because she was eligible to work. Employees who are eligible to work can’t refuse an offer to work while on unemployment.

The unidentified woman has been ordered to pay back about $8,000 to the state.

