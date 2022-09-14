Gov. Cox and other governors ask Biden to stop student loan forgiveness

On Monday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox joined governors from twenty-one other states in a letter asking President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw the student loan forgiveness plan.

The letter says the governors, all Republicans, support more affordable higher education but "fundamentally oppose your plan to force American taxpayers to pay off the student loan debt of an elite few."

According to a White House brief, the student loan forgiveness plan will provide relief to up to 43 million borrowers. According to a Department of Education analysis, the typical college student with loans graduates with nearly $25,000 in debt.

The governors’ letter says loan forgiveness will worsen inflation and favor the wealthy at the expense of working-class Americans.