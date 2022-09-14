© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Gov. Cox and other governors ask Biden to stop student loan forgiveness

Utah Public Radio | By Caroline Long
Published September 14, 2022 at 12:34 PM MDT
Gov. Spencer Cox stands at a podium looking thoughtful.
Utah State Office of the Governor
/
On Monday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox joined governors from twenty-one other states in a letter asking President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw the student loan forgiveness plan.

The letter says the governors, all Republicans, support more affordable higher education but "fundamentally oppose your plan to force American taxpayers to pay off the student loan debt of an elite few."

According to a White House brief, the student loan forgiveness plan will provide relief to up to 43 million borrowers. According to a Department of Education analysis, the typical college student with loans graduates with nearly $25,000 in debt.

The governors’ letter says loan forgiveness will worsen inflation and favor the wealthy at the expense of working-class Americans.

Spencer Cox Student Loans loan forgiveness
Caroline Long
Caroline Long is a science reporter at UPR. She is curious about the natural world and passionate about communicating her findings with others. As a PhD student in Biology at Utah State University, she spends most of her time in the lab or at the coyote facility, studying social behavior. In her free time, she enjoys making art, listening to music, and hiking.
