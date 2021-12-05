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Credit Acceptance Corporation was accused of exploiting borrowers with low credit scores and piling on costs they didn't say were optional. Affected borrowers will also get restitution payments.
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The governors’ letter says loan forgiveness will worsen inflation and favor the wealthy at the expense of working-class Americans.
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Here are three essential action items to consider for repayment after President Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan announcement.
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After changes to streamline the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, more workers are getting their student debt erased.
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Major changes are coming to the U.S. Department of Education's Public Service Loan Forgiveness program that could have a big impact on Utah graduates.The…