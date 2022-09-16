USU students bring mobile, pop-up thrifting to Cache Valley, Utah cities

For Utah State University students Ellie Cram and Logan James, shopping for thrifted and vintage clothing is uniquely exciting.

“It’s so fun,” Cram said, likening it to game or a challenge. “(You’re) trying to find that one piece. … You go thrifting with your friends and you’re trying to, like, get the good stuff before they get it.”

Cram and James began selling thrifted clothes a little over two years ago — locally at first, while also traveling to vintage markets and pop-up events.

“We were doing a lot of selling on campus, loading everything into my car, unloading everything out of my car, over and over and over again — wasn’t fun,” James said.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

