© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR is here for you and heard BECAUSE of you! Don’t wait to donate, make your early gift of support today.
Utah News

USU students bring mobile, pop-up thrifting to Cache Valley, Utah cities

Utah Public Radio | By Jackson Wilde & The Herald Journal
Published September 16, 2022 at 6:47 AM MDT
631b8764b03b3.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Nick Gibson looks at shirts in the Thrift Jam bus on Tuesday in the parking lot of the Cache Valley Fun Park.

For Utah State University students Ellie Cram and Logan James, shopping for thrifted and vintage clothing is uniquely exciting.

“It’s so fun,” Cram said, likening it to game or a challenge. “(You’re) trying to find that one piece. … You go thrifting with your friends and you’re trying to, like, get the good stuff before they get it.”

Cram and James began selling thrifted clothes a little over two years ago — locally at first, while also traveling to vintage markets and pop-up events.

“We were doing a lot of selling on campus, loading everything into my car, unloading everything out of my car, over and over and over again — wasn’t fun,” James said.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalThrift shopsCache ValleyUtah State University
Related Content