© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Membership support is critical to UPR’s operations. YOUR help is needed now during our fall fundraising campaign. GIVE NOW
Utah News

Utah County driver ticketed and charged for driving 115 mph in a 55 zone

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published September 21, 2022 at 8:30 AM MDT
white and blue analog tachometer gauge
Chris Liverani
/
Unsplash

A Utah County driver was caught driving way over the speed limit on Tuesday, clocking in at 60 miles per hour over the limit.

The 43-year-old man hasn’t had his name publicly released by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, but it was revealed that he has been ticketed and charged with reckless driving.

He was driving a BMW 328 when he was pulled over for going 115 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon says that the driver could see a fine of as much as $1,000 and could potentially lose his license as well. He says that the driver is lucky to be alive as a crash at that speed would undoubtedly result in death.

Tags
Utah News UPRSpeedingUtah County
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content