Utah County driver ticketed and charged for driving 115 mph in a 55 zone

A Utah County driver was caught driving way over the speed limit on Tuesday, clocking in at 60 miles per hour over the limit.

The 43-year-old man hasn’t had his name publicly released by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, but it was revealed that he has been ticketed and charged with reckless driving.

He was driving a BMW 328 when he was pulled over for going 115 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon says that the driver could see a fine of as much as $1,000 and could potentially lose his license as well. He says that the driver is lucky to be alive as a crash at that speed would undoubtedly result in death.