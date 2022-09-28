Farmington man placed in medically-induced coma after falling 40 feet from overpass

A man from Farmington is in a coma after reportedly falling 40 feet off a highway overpass on Saturday.

Hayden Gurman, husband and father of five children, was out on a run the morning of September 24 when he attempted to climb over a barricade to get out of traffic on Interstate 15. Believing that there was a sidewalk on the other side, Gurman hopped the barricade and fell 40 feet.

Gurman was later life-flighted to the University of Utah hospital where he was placed in a medically-induced coma. He is suffering from several different fractures.

Hayden’s friend, Michael Dame, was in disbelief over the accident, saying that he and Hayden had barely registered to participate in the Ogden Marathon next spring. Gurman was most likely out training for the event.

Learning about Gurman’s injuries, family members, friends, and acquaintances reached out to support him by setting up two GoFundMe pages. The two pages can be found here and here.

Everyone is hoping that Gurman will quickly recover and return home to his family.