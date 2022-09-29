Visitors threaten kokanee salmon population in the Little Bear River

The east fork of the Little Bear River near Porcupine Reservoir receives hundreds of visitors to witness the kokanee salmon spawning this time of year. Unfortunately, there are multiple reports of people disrupting the salmon.

These disruptions could affect the overall salmon population in the future.

There have been reports of people trying to catch the salmon, trying to fish for the salmon and keep them, and wading around through the water. Wading through the water is problematic because of the eggs that have been laid in the river.

Wildlife officials want to encourage visitors to see the salmon but they ask that people watch from a distance and be respectful of the salmon and the area.