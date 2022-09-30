Cache County Clerk votes to move on from 2020 election

During the conclusion of Cache County Republicans’ fall meeting and special election on Saturday, a man sitting near the back of the room stood up, saying he had worries that had not been addressed during the several reports given by local GOP officials.

Shellie Giddings, the Cache Republicans Chair, granted the individual, David Palmer, a few minutes to speak at the podium.

“I’m still skeptical of the Cache County system. There’s still an unanswered question that I have,” Palmer said. “It has to do with two women, Jennifer Orten and Sophie Anderson.”

Palmer explained Orten and Anderson have made Government Records Access and Management Act requests to several Utah counties requesting information pertaining to recent elections.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.