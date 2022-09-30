Utah teen sends message of suicide prevention through shirt designs

September is a month specially dedicated to National Suicide Prevention, but a college freshman has been sending a powerful message reminding people of their life’s value on a daily basis.

18-year-old Jackson Eyre wrote the message, “The world’s a better place with you in it,” on a t-shirt and has been wearing it for others to read. Some time after wearing it in public, some of his peers began wanting shirts of their own, so he started making custom orders.

Jackson says that he only planned on keeping the shirts local, but he would be willing to make more if people really wanted the design. The shirt really grew in popularity once he wore it in a TikTok video, the comments on said video flooded with people wanting shirts of their own.

Today, Jackson’s shirts are produced in bulk, sold online , and have been sent to people all around the world.

Jackson says he was motivated to put the message on a shirt about four years ago after the death of his 17-year-old cousin, Kellan, who took his own life.

Since Kellan’s passing, Jackson and Kellan’s younger brother, Konner, have grown close as friends. Konner has been a major supporter of Jackson’s message saying that he hopes it touches other people and makes them realize they shouldn’t take people for granted.