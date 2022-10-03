Body of woman found in Arches National Park

An investigation has been launched regarding the discovery of a woman who was found dead on Saturday in Arches National Park.

In an announcement made Sunday, the National Park Service revealed that park staff located a body in the Devils Garden Area. NPS opted not to give a specific location and the announcement didn’t say if the body was found on or near a trail.

As of now, no name or age has been provided but it was confirmed that the body was a woman.

Working with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, park staff launched an investigation into the woman’s death to discover whether foul play was involved or if it was accidental. The woman’s body will be taken to the Utah medical examiner’s office where more information will be uncovered.