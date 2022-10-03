Target it isn't, but HomeGoods will occupy part of 400 North building

Editor's Note: This article has been modified to correct an inaccurate street reference pointed out by a reader, and an incomplete description of HomeGoods inventory has been removed.

Another Target rumor has been dispelled in Logan, but a couple of businesses are slated to occupy vacant store space on the block that the retail giant was rumored to be targeting.

That space is in the former Macey’s supermarket building on 400 North, as well the recently closed Subway restaurant on the west side of the block.

According to the real estate agent for the properties, a contract has been signed by the home decor chain HomeGoods to occupy the west portion of the former supermarket building, while the regional drink-and-cookie chain SodaMix will replace the sandwich shop.

