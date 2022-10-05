Riverton restaurant collecting donations for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

A local restaurant in Riverton, Utah, is collecting donations that will be sent to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

In a post made on their Facebook page, Salsa Leedos Mexican Grill began asking its patrons for a wide variety of donations on Friday. The items in question will be gathered together and sent down to Florida to help anyone and everyone who has been caught in Hurricane Ian.

Travis Bonino, the restaurant’s owner, has direct ties to Florida having a condo on Treasure Island. Bonino’s condo hasn’t been damaged from the storm but plenty of other Florida residents have already had their residences damaged or even destroyed.

According to Jake Bright, the restaurant’s general manager, Bonino first came up with the idea to gather donations early Friday morning. Within a day, Bright says that several people stopped by the restaurant to donate. Bright says that one particular person brought in several bags, about 15 or 20, filled with items such as socks, kids games, comfort items, and even dog food.

Bright says that all of the items the restaurant receives over the next week or so will be gathered together, loaded onto a truck, and driven down to Florida.