Utah’s favorite Halloween candy is one you might not expect

According to a new study, Utah’s favorite ‘Trick-Or-Treat’ candy has been decided.

The study was conducted by website candystore.com , who concluded that the most popular Halloween treat throughout the beehive state is not a Twix or even a Snickers, but Tootsie Pops.

Outside of Utah, Tootsie Pops were revealed to be the fan-favorite candy of several other states including Tennessee, Washington, and New Jersey. The study also showed that Candy Corn was a fan-favorite candy, coming in as Utah’s second favorite candy behind Tootsie Pops and ahead of M&M’s, which ranked third.

But even though Tootsie Pops proved to be Utah’s favorite candy, the rest of the nation doesn’t seem to agree. Tootsie Pops were only ranked as the 9th most favorite candy throughout the United States according to the study’s list about the “Top 10 Halloween Candy in the U.S.”

Here are the results of the country’s favorite candies:

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

2. Skittles

3. M&M's

4. Starburst

5. Hot Tamales

6. Sour Patch Kids

7. Hershey Kisses

8. Snickers

9. Tootsie Pops

10. Candy Corn