Utah News

Logan City School District votes to cover student lunches

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published October 6, 2022 at 6:33 AM MDT
A lunch lady pulling potato wedges out of an oven
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Christine Hunsaker gets a tray of potato wedges out of the oven to serve to students at Hillcrest Elementary School on Tuesday.

As of Monday, the Logan City School District is providing lunch to their enrolled students for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Board of Education for the Logan City School District voted to foot the bill for student lunches at a meeting on Sept. 27.

Though students are still welcome to bring their own lunches and will still have to pay for food purchased from schools’ a la carte menus, those who choose a regular school lunch will do so without exchanging any money.

During the meeting, Superintendent Frank Schofield explained how all students had been ensured a free lunch through federal COVID relief funds.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

