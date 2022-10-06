Logan City School District votes to cover student lunches

As of Monday, the Logan City School District is providing lunch to their enrolled students for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Board of Education for the Logan City School District voted to foot the bill for student lunches at a meeting on Sept. 27.

Though students are still welcome to bring their own lunches and will still have to pay for food purchased from schools’ a la carte menus, those who choose a regular school lunch will do so without exchanging any money.

During the meeting, Superintendent Frank Schofield explained how all students had been ensured a free lunch through federal COVID relief funds.

