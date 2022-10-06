Tooele rolls out new license plate-reading cameras

New license plate-reading surveillance cameras have made a debut in Tooele but there have been mixed and polarized responses from residents concerned about how they will be used.

According to Tooele Police Department, ten Flock Safety cameras have been installed by the city as part of a trial run. The city is currently looking at purchasing four cameras at a cost of approximately $15,000.

Lieutenant Jeremy Hansen of the Tooele Police Department explained there are only four patrol officers on traffic duty per shift, making it difficult to adequately cover the city. This new system will act as extra “eyes and ears” for the police with the ability to alert officers to stolen vehicles as well as vehicles related to missing and endangerment cases.

The cameras are not monitored in “real time,” but officers will receive alerts of vehicles flagged by the surveillance system.

Hansen said the cameras are not looking into the vehicle's interior and that they are not using them to spy on residents.

