A new app created by USU alumni could help you make friends

Alex Watts and Jared Lambert went Sky View High School together and reconnected over the idea of wanting to help people connect and make friends. The two of them have been working on the app Whatado for the last year.

This app allows people to post events or activities so others can see and join them.

Lambert explained the basics of Whatado.

“So when you go into the app, the first thing you'll see is a list of events. And this could be somebody from the next dorm next to yours, playing board games that night, or somebody who wanted to go skiing on the weekend," Lambert said. "And they're looking for people to join in on their hobby or their activity.”

When you request to join an event, the person hosting it sees your request and profile and decides whether to accept you into the event. If they accept your request, the app shows you the time and location.

Watts explained that you can also make groups on the app.

“But I think those are really important just because you have different groups for different people, you have different friends that like to do different things," Watts said. "And so it's just a really easy way to put those people in one group.”

Watts and Lambert hope Whatado will help people make friends and decrease loneliness.

The app is available to download on the AppStore and Google Play.