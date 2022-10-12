Man beats up golfer at Hill Air Force Base for ‘playing too slow’

A man was arrested on Saturday after reportedly beating up another golfer for playing too slowly at Hill Air Force Base Golf Course.

61-year-old David Robles was arrested and booked into the Davis County Jail with charges related to disorderly conduct and aggravated assault after attacking the victim for “taking too much time on the golf course.” The victim says that Robles hit him near his head, neck, and shoulder, before kicking him in the face and throat while on the ground.

Police later reported that the right side of the victim’s face was swollen from the attack. A statement of the attack revealed that the victim tried using a putter as a standoff tool to defend himself.

A video retrieved by police identified Robles as the attacker, showing that he started shouting at the victim when he pulled up next to him in a golf cart. The video also showed Robles leaving the cart and shoving the victim.

A group nearby saw the attack and stopped their game to help the victim before police arrived.