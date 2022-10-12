Midterm debate drives home issues of inflation and climate

Blake Moore and Rick Jones debated some of the most important issues facing Utahns today. Jones began the debate by addressing concerns over rising inflation and the national debt.

“I feel like the media has promoted a myth that has a kind of superficiality to it. And the main idea is that our inflation is caused by debt. We've basically had astronomical deficits for about 40 years, and there's been very little inflation,” Jones said.

Moore turned inflation’s connection to rising energy costs.

“It's gonna be increasingly more difficult to get out of this inflationary period we have if we don't get our energy costs under control,” Moore said.

Jones prioritized a transition of energy production to clean sources but also highlighted climate change as a major issue.

“Probably at some point, we'll have to do some steps to really discourage carbon consumption. But for now, we need to keep the full array of options open and make sure that the transition is well thought out,” Jones said.

Moore’s climate policy focused on how climate change is affecting Utah.

“We have to deal with things acutely in the near term, we have to be willing to look at greenhouse gas emissions over time. What can the US be doing to lead in this effort?” Moore said.

Jones’ closing remarks spoke to the importance of this year’s midterm elections.

“I really do feel like we're at a very unique juncture in our history, and very much democracy is on the ballot,” he said.

While Moore closed with a commitment to Utahns.

“I'll always have a focus on what the needs of the district, what the needs of Utah are,” he said.

Voters across the state have until October 28th to register to vote in the November 8th midterm elections.