Intermountain Healthcare donates vital funding to Weber State University

Intermountain Healthcare is providing more than $1 million to Weber State University, in part to help the university launch its physician assistant program. The program will train 20 future assistants per session, starting in January of 2023.

Along with the donation, Intermountain Mckay-Dee Hospital is also providing representatives to serve on advisory boards to assist with future healthcare needs.

Sue Robel, chief nursing officer and regional president at Intermountain said, “We are thrilled to play a part in improving the health of our communities by supporting today’s students – and tomorrow’s healthcare professionals.”

