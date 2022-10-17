© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for your support this fall! We are still working to meet our overall goal. Help us get there by donating now!
Utah News

Intermountain Healthcare donates vital funding to Weber State University

Utah Public Radio | By Clayre Scott
Published October 17, 2022 at 2:06 PM MDT
Two people stand in front of a computer in a healthcare setting.
Weber State University

Intermountain Healthcare is providing more than $1 million to Weber State University, in part to help the university launch its physician assistant program. The program will train 20 future assistants per session, starting in January of 2023.

Along with the donation, Intermountain Mckay-Dee Hospital is also providing representatives to serve on advisory boards to assist with future healthcare needs.

Sue Robel, chief nursing officer and regional president at Intermountain said, “We are thrilled to play a part in improving the health of our communities by supporting today’s students – and tomorrow’s healthcare professionals.”

Tags
Utah News UPRIntermountain HealthcareWeber State University
Clayre Scott
See stories by Clayre Scott
Related Content