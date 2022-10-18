© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Controlled fires set in Manti-La Sal National Forest to help reduce potential wildfires

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published October 18, 2022 at 7:08 AM MDT
Several fires burning underneath green pine trees
U.S. Department of Agriculture

Several fires have been set in the Manti-La Sal National Forest as part of an effort to eliminate underbrush that could potentially fuel future forest fires.

This “prescribed burn” will continue into next spring and will focus primarily on burning piles of underbrush until there is a sufficient amount of snow that can eliminate all possibilities of wildfires. Since these are controlled burns, these fires will follow all air quality considerations in an effort to avoid harmful smoke levels.

The burning program will take place in the Moab, Ferron/Price, Sanpete, and Monticello Ranger Districts as well as sites on New Canyon, Trail Mountain, Shingle Mill, and North Elk Ridge. In all these locations, fire personnel have prepared over 2,000 combined acres to burn, saying that current weather conditions are making now a prime time to begin these burns.

Not only will the risk of forest fires be reduced through these controlled burns, but disease and insect infestation will also be reduced which will in-turn improve wildlife habitat and also restore Aspen regrowth.

Jared Gereau
