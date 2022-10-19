Midway Ice Castles set to reopen for its 12th season

Getting ready for its 12th season, the Midway Ice Castles will once again open to the public this coming winter.

“Ice artisans” will begin constructing Utah’s popular winter attraction as soon as next month and the Ice Castles will once again open soon after in the winter. The Ice Castles at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center could open in late-December or early-January depending on the weather.

The icey wonderland is made possible through a team of about 20 artists who sculpt, mold, and create the attraction’s beauty through icicles and LED lights. Kyle Standifird, Ice Castles CEO, says that the organization is honored to celebrate its 12th season in Midway and everyone is excited to show guests all the surprises they have in store for this year’s attraction.

Visitors looking to see the Ice Castles in-person are being reminded to act quickly, as the attraction will only remain open for about 4 to 6 weeks.