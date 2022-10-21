Former Rio Tinto Stadium selling seats to the public following new ownership

Starting October 21, seats from the former Rio Tinto Stadium, home of the Real Salt Lake soccer franchise, will be available for purchase.

For many fans of the franchise, even if the seats aren’t the comfiest to sit in, they’re full of memories and hold a lot of value. They aren’t expensive either, as you only need to spend ten dollars to take home your own seat. All donations made will be accepted through Venmo or by cash, just make sure to head to the Southern end of the stadium starting at noon on Friday to get your own seat.

If you’re wanting a seat for yourself, you need to act quick. The amount of seats available are limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

In September, the stadium was renamed to “America First Field” when former owners, the mining company Rio Tinto, handed ownership over to the credit union. The decision to rebrand the stadium and replace certain aspects such as seating are a direct result of that change in ownership.