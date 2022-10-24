Breast cancer awareness 5K event hosted in Salt Lake City

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, hundreds of people gathered in Salt Lake City on Saturday for a 5K walk and run celebrating survivors, honoring loved ones, and thanking caregivers.

The “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” event was organized and held at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, with event organizers referring to the 5K as not just a walk, but that it was a movement for everybody impacted by cancer.

Cancer survivor Jennifer Jellerson says that she was diagnosed with cancer just in time to have surgery and be a survivor. Jellerson describes her time in the ICU following complications from the surgery, but that she had amazing and supportive people by her side that are the reasons for her still being alive.

With it being her first time attending the 5K walk and run, Jellerson says that it’s a cool experience being around people who have gone through what she’s been through and that events like this gives her a sense of community and support.