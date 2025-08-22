Utah's morning forecast for Friday, August 22

Good morning. This is Casey Olson with the Utah Climate Center, here to give you the weather.

I saw my first precipitation in the rain gage for the first time yesterday in over a month. Notice my choice of wording here, though, because I saw precipitation in the gage, rather than measured, because there may have been a total of six drops in there. But hey, this is looking like signs of change ahead.

On that note, we finally turned on the monsoon tap with a favorable large scale pattern for the northward movement of moisture from Mexico.

This is looking to be a deeper layer of moist air, as opposed to our last shallower plume that only brought in significant cloud cover and a little moisture making its way to the ground.

In fact, southern and central Utah will need to look out for deeper convection that could bring flash flooding risks to certain areas.

While the most concentrated action will linger down south, the north will still see convective showers, hopefully enough to wet our extremely dry soil.

With that dry soil and vegetation, fire risk remains especially high with lightning. On the brighter side, the longer term presence of moisture will drop our daily highs by the weekend.

Model confidence appears high for the large scale pattern to remain locked in with the high pressure dominating the Western US. However, uncertainty does begin to be introduced.

Looking at moisture beyond Monday, hopefully we can squeeze out a few more raindrops to add to our meager summer precip totals.

Temperatures remain hot along the Wasatch in the upper 90s until cooling down to the upper 80s by Sunday. Add about 10 degrees to that for the southern low elevations, so they're still cooking down there.

With the Utah Climate Center. I'm Casey Olson.