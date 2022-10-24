Utah Highway Patrol reports over 120 accidents following winter storm

This past weekend proved to be busy for the Utah Highway Patrol as they responded to well over one hundred accidents following the winter storm that brought heavy wind, rain, and snow to northern Utah.

According to the UHP, about 120 accidents were reported since Saturday morning, all of which took place as a result of that intensive winter storm.

On Saturday evening, one particular accident consisted of a driver who was killed when their Toyota Corolla drifted from its lane into oncoming traffic. The Toyota collided with a pickup truck pulling a camper and as of now, the pickup truck driver’s condition is currently unknown. It’s being reported that the driver was the only person in the Toyota at the time of the accident.

Drivers are being encouraged to follow several simple rules that can increase their safety when traveling in winter conditions. By slowing down when driving and increasing following distance, drivers should also plan ahead by having snow tires readily available.