Alta gets over 2 feet of snow from weekend storm, more snow expected to follow

After this past weekend’s massive snowstorm, several Utah cities got their first glimpse at winter. For Alta, more than two feet of snow was left behind by the storm.

According to a report from the National Weather Service, the official snow total for Alta was 25 inches, surpassing the October monthly average of 24.4 inches.

Other areas in Utah were also affected by significant amounts of snow including Summit Park, Solitude, and Toole. Summit Park saw ten inches, Solitude received 18, and Tooele got seven inches. Other areas such as West Jordan, Woodland Hills, and Fairview received less than six inches of snow according to the National Weather Service.

More snow is expected to come out of the mountains before the month is over with several storm models showing a possibility for mountain snow on Wednesday evening and others expecting snowfall to hit within the first few days of November.