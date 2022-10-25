Swig founder and breast cancer survivor creates “Save the Cups” program to help fight cancer

Utah’s iconic soft drink store, Swig, is going pink this October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month after the store’s founder was diagnosed herself.

Nicole Tanner, Swig’s founder, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 when she was 37-years-old. As a mother of five, Tanner said that she was first prompted by a friend to get a mammogram and that’s when she learned that she had a very rare and aggressive case of breast cancer.

At the time, Tanner had a lack of health insurance, which made the fight against cancer very difficult., but fortunately, she qualified for a program when in a St. George hospital that helped cover her medical bills.

Tanner later beat cancer in 2010 and opened the first Swig location in St. George soon after. Since then, the soft drink company has grown and opened 45 locations throughout Utah and across the United States.

Now, Tanner and Swig are wanting to help other women impacted by breast cancer through a program called “Save the Cups.” Throughout October, a portion of the proceeds made from merchandise sales and a certain Swig drink will be donated to help breast cancer survivors needing to pay medical bills.

One mom from Utah county, Marlo, applied assistance through the Save the Cups program last winter. Tanner stepped up and offered to cover $20,000 of Marlo’s medical bills, helping her beat cancer as well before it spread. Tanner is hoping to continue helping women in need this year by raising $150,000 this October.