Division of Wildlife Resources proposes new elk management plan

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for the public’s feedback on its new 10-year Elk Management Plan.

Recommendations within the new plan would make changes to the existing 13-day “any legal weapon hunt,” and would open additional elk hunting opportunities in several bull units including Nine Mile, West Desert, Central Mountains and Box Elder.

Deadlines for the feedback vary by jurisdiction, but the final opportunity to submit an online comment to the Utah Wildlife Board before their December 1 meeting is November 22.

