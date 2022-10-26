Visiting herpetologist speaks to biodiversity and women in science

Umilaela Arifin, a Marie Curie Postdoctoral Researcher at University of California-Berkeley recently spoke to the USU biology department on her experience in research as an Indonesian woman. Her love for biology and passion for biodiversity blossomed as an undergraduate biology student at Bandung Institute of Technology.

“… as a human, because we are connected to biodiversity, and then we use a lot. Since the early age of human in this earth, then we always connect it to the forest to the resources like around us, and then how can we understand them? So then we can wisely make use of this biodiversity. So then it is mutual benefit,” Afirin said.

It quickly became clear to Arifin that few women continue on to advanced degrees, particularly in Indonesia. Arifin wanted to encourage, inspire and connect young women with interest in herpetology. She, along with several colleagues, came up with the Global Women in Herpetology Project.

“Initially, it was just to share. In many field, women are still less representative," said Afirin.

The Global Women in Herpetology Project is working to highlight and connect women across the world working with reptiles and amphibians, through a herpetologist database and a book they are working to publish.

The book Arifin and colleagues are compiling includes stories and photographs of 50 women herpetologists across the world. They are currently raising funds to publish and distribute the stories in order to spread awareness of diversity in herpetology and create a scholarship fund. All proceeds from the Global Women in Herpetology book sales will go toward establishing a conference scholarship for women.