Former Utah Grizzlies player diagnosed with cancer, teammates rally to support him

A former player for the Utah Grizzlies hockey team is fighting a serious battle against cancer and now, his former teammates are rallying to support him.

Joey Raats was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer according to former teammate, Grizzlies forward Johnny Walker. Raats and Walker are longtime friends, having met while playing college hockey at Arizona State University. When Walker was finishing school, Raats moved to Utah to play for the Grizzlies and soon after, Walker followed his friend.

Unfortunately, the two never hit the ice together on the same team as Raats decided to put his hockey career on hold as he began battling cancer.

Walker says that even when he’s not on the team, Raats will always be a teammate to him and he’ll always be a close friend. He says that if there’s something hockey can teach you, it’s that you take care of those who take care of you.

Having developed a close bond during college, one that only grew when following Raats’ diagnosis. Walker says that spending the summer with Walked opened his eyes to what really matters in the world. Sharing this story with the world, Walker hopes to raise awareness for men’s health moving forward.

Thankfully, Walker says that Raats has been doing better as of late and plans to visit Utah later in the season to watch the Grizzlies play.